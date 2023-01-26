Banchero’s Impact Starting to Show in Win Column for Orlando Magic

The Magic are already seeing Paolo Banchero directly impact winning, something few rookies can muster in year one.

No one expects rookies to have any sort of dramatic effect on wins and losses for their new team. Not even for Paolo Banchero, who already looks like one of the better rookie prospects we’ve seen in recent decades.

In its last 23 games, Orlando holds a 14-9 record. It’s not necessarily eye-popping, but it’s certainly far off from top-pick material, which is what many thought Orlando might be this season.

Most importantly, in that same stretch, Banchero has continued to be the team’s leading producer, averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 43 percent overall and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

On Wednesday night, specifically, Banchero was monumental in the Magic win, pouring on a team-high 23 points on near-50 percent shooting to down the Tyrese Halliburton-less Pacers by just six points.

Of course, internal development has played a massive role in Orlando’s recent surge as well. Franz Wagner plays like a bona fide star almost nightly and Markelle Fultz is really finding his groove coming off injury. But there’s no question who is and will be steering this ship.

The magic reached just 22 total wins last season, and now have 19 in close-to half as many tries.

Banchero is all but a shoo-in for the NBA’s 2022 Rookie of the Year Award. Now we get to sit back, relax and watch him continue to help Orlando reach new heights.

