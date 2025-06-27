Boston Celtics Trade No. 32 Pick at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics have already had themselves on off-season.
The team was widely expected to look different next season — especially after the long-term injury to superstar Jayson Tatum — but that materialized even sooner than expected. Over the last week, the team has off-loaded former stars in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
Teams league-wide are also reportedly chomping at the bit to further raze the Celtics, desiring players like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, top contributors in the team's championship just last season.
That metamorphosis was solidified Wednesday, when the team added yet another fresh face in the form of No. 28 pick Hugo Gonzalez. And continued Thursday when they traded the No. 32 overall selection to the Orlando Magic for No's 46 and 47, as well as a 2026 and 2027 second rounder.
Just the second two-day draft in the history of the event, Boston had plenty of time to evaluate who was on the board. Especially with the Suns trading up an hour before the drafting and reportedly eyeing St. Joe’s forward Rasheer Fleming. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Boston has planned to select Fleming, but was jumped by Phoenix.
Fleming’s eventual selection with the first pick on Day 2 cleared the path for Boston to move out of No. 32.
Having now left with at least one prospect, the next major milestone for Boston will be the NBA Summer League, which takes place in Las Vegas, NV, from July 10-20.