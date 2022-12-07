College Stock Watch: Duke’s Kyle Filipowski

As we get closer to the start of conference play, many freshmen around the county have started to put together a sample size of play that’s worth evaluating. This means the current class of five-star prospects begin to prove whether they’re as good as expected, or still need time to adjust to the increased pace of play and level of competition.

Whose stock has risen? What about fallen?

This week, we look at the draft stock of Kyle Filipowski based on recent play.

Kyle Filipowski (Forward | Duke)

Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

Stock: Rising

Season Stats: 15.2 PPG | 9.3 RPG | 36.1% 3PT

Entering his freshman season, there were quite a few questions about Filipowski. He was a prospect that dominated high school play due to his size, but would that continue at the college level against other 7-footers?

To this point, the 19-year-old has been even better than expected. He’s already starting to rise on draft boards and has proven his game should translate well at the next level. We’re not quite ready to say he’s worthy of a lottery pick, but he’s certainly working his way there and is making a case.

While most of the Duke freshman are having underwhelming seasons thus far, Filipowski is a bright spot on the young roster.

What’s been most promising about his play to this point is the potential versatility at the NBA level. Depending on where he’s selected, he could fit as both a power forward or a center.

Filipowski has great size and a strong frame that will help him dominate the paint, but he is also a floor spacer. Furthermore, he’s shown the ability to score off the bounce and create for himself some this season.

Through the first month of the season, Filipowski has averaged nearly a 15 point double-double while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. He’s also been a reliable free throw shooter, which is an attractive trait in a big.

He’s posted a 9.0 C-RAM according to Cerebro Sports along with a 71 3PE and 86 DSI.

There’s still questions about his ability to defend quicker players, but Filipowski has flashed some upside on that end. This has been proven by his previously mentioned Defensive Statistical Impact.

The talented freshman has started all 10 of the games he’s played in this season and has been extremely impressive. A 7-footer with real floor spacing skills, he should be a solid NBA player.

