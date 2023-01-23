College Stock Watch: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis

We're roughly two months away from the start of the postseason at the college level. This means teams around the country are working through conference schedules and looking to put together a resume worthy of the tournament.

As this happens, the biggest stars around the country are beginning to stand out. We've also seen some players regress as the season goes on with underwhelming play. In either scenario, this has major implications on the draft stocks of these prospects.

Whose stock has risen? What about fallen?

This week, we look at the draft stock of Trayce Jackson-Davis based on recent play.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana | Forward)

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stock: Rising

Season Stats: 18.6 PPG | 9.8 RPG | 2.9 BPG

There's no question Jackson-Davis entered this season as one of the top returning players in the country. He's been talented enough to make the jump to the NBA for a couple of years now, but is still a member of the Hoosiers as a senior.

Among all college players, Jackson-Davis is rated second in Cerebro Sports' C-Ram metric at 13.1 this season. At 245 pounds, he's one of the strongest players in the country and leverages his weight well. This has resulted in dominant performances all season on both ends of the floor.

On the defensive end, the 6-foot-9 forward has increased his shot blocking output to nearly three per contest, proving to be a quality rim protector. He's also been active in passing lanes and has been able to successfully defend bigs that are taller than him.

Offensively, the big knock on Jackson-Davis has been the lack of a 3-point shot. In 110 career regular season games at the college level, he's never once even attempted a shot from beyond the arc. To combat that, he's been extremely effective in the paint and in the midrange, converting on 61% of his 2-pointers this season.

Furthermore, he's emerged as more of an overall offensive hub and distributor as he's produced 3.5 assists per contest this season. This has been arguably the most improved part of his game year-over-year.

As the season goes on, Jackson-Davis continues to increase his draft stock with signature performances. In the past two games alone, he's scored 35 and 31 points respectively against quality Big Ten opponents. Earlier in the month, he even put together a 24-rebound contest, showcasing his ability to clean the glass.

Even without a 3-point shot, the skillset Jackson-Davis could bring to the NBA level is well worth a selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

