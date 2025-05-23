Could Cooper Flagg Find Spot on All-Defensive Squad Rookie Year?
It takes time to adjust to life in the NBA, the rookies often start slow as they get the lay of the land in the League.
However, there are exceptions to every rule. There is reason to believe Cooper Flagg will be an outlier. Not only are many calling him the bset American-Born prospect since LeBron James, but Flagg already has an elite skillset that projects to perfectly translate to the NBA: His defense.
Obviously, that is music to the ears of Nico Harrison, who will shout defense wins championship every chance he gets no matter how inopportune the timing is.
It rasies the question, could Flagg, who waltzes into the NBA as an elite defender, be tabbed on an All-Defensive team next season?
While this question seems silly on the surface, there is a legit chance for the Duke product.
No one questions his defensive prowess so what could be the hold up? Well, the Mavericks overall team defense plays a part. But, Flagg is flanked by PJ Washington, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Nnaji Marshall. Dallas better rank in the top half of team defenses or Harrison has a lot of explaining to do.
So he checks the team box. What else hurts rookies? Playing an entire season. Well, Dallas has the makings of a team that can be in playoff contention the entire season, they made the play-in this season despite horrendous injury luck and a disastrous mid-season trade. There will be no reason to shut down Flagg.
Then, you have the hype aspect. While it would be hard for a lesser known prospect to gain the respect from voters on the overlooked side of the floor, this being the expectation for Flagg gives him a boost to crack one of the two teams.