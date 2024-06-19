Dallas' Dereck Lively II: Sophomore Outlook
The Dallas Mavericks' season couldn't have gone as it did without a few key players alongside its stars in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. both had significant roles en route to the NBA Finals, as Dallas couldn't quite get past the Boston Celtics to claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy. But one contributor, rookie Dereck Lively II, also had a substantial impact on the success of the Mavericks to reach the final stage.
His 7.9 points on 67.4% shooting combined with 7.4 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes per game to backup Daniel Gafford throughout the playoffs was immense, providing an interior presence on each end series after series.
With such an efficient regular season and now notable playoff experience as a freshman, Lively II has the capability to be a very special defender and overall player down the line in his progression. At 7-foot-1 with the agility he posseses, a mobile defender with length and athleticism, his future is bright as a Maverick. One area for improvement though could come in the free throw department, visibly, shooting just 50.6% from the stripe in the regular season and 59.0% in the postseason.
But Lively's ability to uplift Dallas to an NBA Finals appearance and solidify a stout Mavericks defense is something that no other rookie can boast. In his sophomore season, look for him to build on his offensive prowess and cementing his name as a sound defender is something he'll continue to strive for.
Prepare for next season to be another convincing one for the 20-year-old center, honing in on his strengths and improving upon his weaknesses as a second-year pro.
