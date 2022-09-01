Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Nets Jazz Three First-Round Picks in Cavaliers' Trade

All-star Donovan Mitchell netted the Jazz three first round selections in the newest blockbuster trade.

In a long awaited blockbuster trade, All-Star Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon.

The full deal involves Cleveland sending Lauri Markkanen, 2022 draftee Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three first-round selections and two pick swaps, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the Jazz do leave the deal with some win-now assets, it’s clear the franchise is pivoting with the primary acquisition of three first rounders and two pick swaps.

The details of the picks have yet to be released.

Sexton, one of the primary players in the deal, agreed to a new four-year, $72 million deal with the Jazz.

The Jazz also leave with Agbaji, the final lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A Kansas product, Agbaji is a smooth wing prospect who will likely excel on both ends of the court as a connecting piece throughout his career.

Mitchell now joins Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to form a three-headed monster in Cleveland.

