Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Jabari Smith Jr. Shows Improvement While AJ Griffin Carves Out Role

Each week, the Draft Digest team picks an NBA rookie from each conference as the best player of the week.

Many rookies take time to integrate with their teams and begin making a true impact. As we get closer to December, quite a few first year players around the league are starting to hit their stride.

In fact, the linear growth is starting to show for many of these rookies across the league.

Who brought home the hardware this week?

Eastern Conference

AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks)

Stats Since Last Week: 3 GP | 15.3 PPG| 3.3 RPG | 55.9% FG | 37.5% 3PT

Although he didn’t play a large role early in the season for the Hawks, Griffin has emerged as a key contributor of late. In fact, he’s been a huge part of Atlanta going 2-1 over the past week.

During that span, he notched his first start and has logged nearly 30 minutes per contest.

Defensive impact was a potential concern entering the NBA, but Griffin has been solid on that end as a rookie. In fact, he’s posted a 78 DSI (Defensive Statistical Impact) according to Cerebro Sports. This is extremely impressive for a 19 year old playing at the NBA level.

Furthermore, Griffin has earned a 74 3PE (3-Point Efficiency), showing why he has the upside to be a really impactful 3-and-D player for the Hawks as a rookie.

Western Conference

Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)

Stats Since Last Week: 2 GP | 17.0 PPG| 7.5 RPG | 1.8 3PM | 42.9% FG

A permanent starter for the Houston Rockets, Smith has played almost 35 minutes per game over the past week. The No. 3 overall pick is facing a steep learning curve early in his rookie year, but is starting to figure things out.

The major concern to this point for Smith has been the shooting efficiency. He’s struggled from beyond the arc and everywhere else on the floor.

However, during the past week it has looked like things are beginning to click. His scoring output has risen and he even notched a 22-point game while shooting 57.1% from the floor against the Golden State Warriors.

There’s no reason to give up on Smith despite the slow start, and the past week shows exactly why.

