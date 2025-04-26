Where Will Walter Clayton Jr. Land in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. established himself as one of the all-time greats in college basketball history this past season with an historic NCAA Tournament run, leading his Gators to their first National Championship since Billy Donovan's repeat in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
A dazzling prospect that possesses the clutch gene in spades, Clayton Jr. dominated the Elite Eight and Final Four games against Texas Tech and Auburn, respectively, becoming the first player since Indiana State's Larry Bird to record back-to-back 30-point games in the late rounds of the NCAAs.
Clayton Jr., who averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last year while shooting 45% from the field, 39% from three, and 88% from the free-throw line launched himself into first-round conversations with his electric play, and despite being just 6-foot-3, has scouts salivating about his abilities.
Though he will likely not emerge as a lottery pick, Clayton Jr. will likely be taken in the early 20s of the 2025 NBA Draft. The upside and knack for performing under pressure have made him a seemingly can't-miss prospect despite being an older player that doesn't possess great size.
An elite shooter off of the bounce, Clayton Jr. also showed he can be more than simple scoring guard – in the title game against Houston, even when the shot wasn't falling, he diced up the defense by making impressive reads out of double teams, breaking the trap by setting up his teammates and facilitating the offense.
It is so important that a player can affect a game when their scoring isn't there, and Clayton Jr. demonstrated he can be a lead initiator in the right context.
There are several teams that need off-the-dribble scoring, which is his biggest strength. The Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, and a consensus First-Team All-American, Clayton Jr. has a fascinating story that took him from Iona and Rick Pitino to Todd Golden and Florida, culminating in the magical run that led to their championship.
A highly recruited football player as well, he opted for basketball, which proved to be the right decision considering all of the things he accomplished on the hardwood. His acumen on the floor will push him into the mid-first round, where he will be an immediate impact player for an NBA team.