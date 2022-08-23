How Many Draft Picks Will a Donovan Mitchell Trade Command?

It’s not often a young star that hasn’t yet entered his prime is available for trade. However, the Utah Jazz have been forced to consider trading away their superstar guard in Donovan Mitchell.

At 25 years old, Mitchell has already put together an impressive NBA resume. Through five seasons, he’s never once missed the playoffs. During those five postseason appearances, he’s averaged 28.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.

Not only is Mitchell young, but he’s proven to be productive on the biggest stage.

Furthermore, Mitchell has made the NBA All-Star team in three consecutive seasons. He’s legitimately established himself as one of the best guards in the league regardless of age.

For all of these reasons, the Jazz have an incredible high asking price for their face of the franchise. Earlier this summer, they traded Mitchell’s co-star in Rudy Gobert for a massive package of picks.

Now Utah is faced with a situation in which a tough decision will have to be made. Is it time to completely hit reset, or should the Jazz try to rebuild the roster around Mitchell?

When considering what a trade package for Mitchell would look like, draft capital will be a centerpiece of any deal. The New York Knicks have been the primary team to have shown interest in the 25-year-old, and have reportedly offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five first rounders.

While this offer was rejected, it wasn’t because of the number of draft picks. It was due to the protections on the picks offered to Utah.

The Jazz are reportedly looking for four fully unprotected first-round selections as a starting point in any Mitchell deal. They’d also likely want several other less valuable picks or swaps along with young prospects to part ways with their best player.

Given that Gobert was traded for a whopping five first-round picks, Mitchell could go for upwards of seven. As such, it’s not crazy to think he’s worth four unprotected picks, three protected picks or swaps, young prospects and salary filler.

Utah won’t give up Mitchell and fully hit reset until a significant offer is on the table, and rightfully so. It would be a pivotal move for the future of the franchise of the Jazz dealt the young star guard.

If he is traded, it will change the landscape of future drafts over the next decade. The Jazz could hold the most first-round draft picks of any team across the league when it's all said and done.

