How Oklahoma City has Leveraged the Offseason to its Advantage
Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder have again uplifted the team's roster after a busy couple of weeks in the offseason.
First, the departure of Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso outright, immediately sharpening the Thunder's already stout, top-five defense. It was a win on all accounts, as Giddey's vision coming in the second unit was not conducive to what he envisions his current role to be -- leading to the arrival of Caruso, leaving Oklahoma City's perimeter defense rock solid.
The next move following the NBA Draft came in re-signing two integral role players from a season ago in Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Each received multi-year deals, four years locked in for Joe and five for Wiggins, combining for just over $20 million a year between the two contracts.
And the most recent move, the one that the a lot of the Thunder fan base was seeking out, signing former New York Knick Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million contract to fortify Oklahoma City's frontcourt.
Each of these moves have been calculated, and will ultimately help this year's draft class for the Thunder reap that much more benefit.
Selecting Serbia's Nikola Topic in the No. 12 slot after the 6-foot-6 point guard's draft stock slipped following a partially torn ACL in June, he's expected to miss all of the upcoming season but should be prepared for 2024-25. The team's second selection in Dillon Jones is one that greatly fits the Thunder mold as a 6-foot-6 jumbo guard whose versatility excites this team and its front office. Taking him late in the first round, Presti and Oklahoma City sacrificed five future second-round picks, displaying their conviction in attaining the 22-year-old from Weber State.
Lastly, the Thunder decided to ship off hometown native Lindy Waters III to Golden State in order to bring in UC Santa Barbara's Ajay Mitchell with the 38th pick, another sizable guard who Presti and co. targeted.
As those draftees enter the Thunder organization, they'll be in good hands as the team comes off an exemplary season as one of the youngest rosters fielded across the association.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.