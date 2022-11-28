Skip to main content
Ignite Update: Sidy Cissoko Flashes Facilitation Upside

Checking in on the talented G League Ignite roster and the draft stocks of the top NBA prospects.
Since the inception of the Ignite program, the G League has become a more popular route for some of the top young talent in the world.

Over the past few weeks, the Ignite have looked better, but have gone 2-4 in their last six. Regardless, the individual talent on the roster is without a doubt the best in the entire G League.

As it relates to the 2023 NBA Draft, how are the top Ignite prospects shaping up?

Scoot Henderson

21.2 PPG | 6.0 APG | 1.7 SPG | 47.1% 3PT

Henderson leads the Ignite in both scoring an assists. An elite offensive talent, he’s an alpha that has the upside to be a top offensive option at the NBA level.

What’s been most promising about Henderson this season is the 3-point shooting. If this efficiency continues, it’ll be hard for team to pass on him at No. 2 overall in this summer’s draft.

Leonard Miller

14.7 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 1.8 SPG | 59.2% 2PT

Miller is trying to make the case for being a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is showing flashes of being worthy. He’s getting it done on both ends, averaging close to 15 points and two steals per contest.

While the perimeter shooting still isn’t efficient, Miller looks great closer to the rim. Additionally, he continues to be one of the best rebounders on the team.

Sidy Cissoko

8.7 PPG | 2.4 APG | 3.2 RPG | 32.3% 3PT

Cissoko is known for being a defensive prospect, which has continued to show recently. The scoring production hasn’t been very impressive, but that’s not really his game.

What has been impressive is Cissoko’s ability to pass the ball. He’s generated over two assists per game, which helps his case as becoming a legitimate two-way talent. However, his 3-point shooting efficiency has fallen off.

Mojave King

12.8 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 1.4 ORPG | 35.7% 3PT

The sharpshooter has cooled off a bit over the last few weeks, but is still shooting a solid percentage from beyond the arc on the season. Additionally, King has been effective on the glass, especially on offense.

If he’s going to make the jump to the NBA, the shooting numbers will need to get back up. The next few weeks will be telling on whether or not he’s truly an elite shooter from deep.

