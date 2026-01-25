Is the 2026 NBA Draft's Top Three Still AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer?

The hype surrounding the 2026 NBA Draft has been solidified as the college basketball regular season moves past the halfway point. A new group of freshmen have taken over the country, with plenty of high-scoring performances.

On Saturday, three potential lottery prospects notched 40 points, showing just how generational this year's class could be. AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Kingston Flemings (Houston) and Keaton Wagler (Illinois) combined for 131 total points this weekend, making history for their respective programs.

But that begs the question, is the top three of the 2026 NBA Draft still unanimously thought to be Dybantsa, Darry Peterson (Kansas) and Cam Boozer (Duke)? What about the rest of the pack, who appear to be knocking on the door?

Dybantsa and Boozer are in contention for the National Player of the Year award, while Peterson's health has limited his appearances. Still, he been the star for the Jayhawks when available, and Jan. 31's matchup against Dybantsa and the Cougars is one of the most hyped prospect battles in the history of the NBA Draft.

Flemings, Wagler, Caleb Wilson (UNC) and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) highlight the talent not far behind the superstar trio. Each of them brings something uniquely impressive to the table, from facilitation to defense to an 'it' factor.

However, the consensus top three is still Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer in whichever order you prefer. A lot of that will depend on which team lands the No. 1 overall pick, but for now, the top three are still intact more than halfway through the regular season.

It speaks to how each prospect has lived up to expectations. Typically, the top three can change, as just last year, Ace Bailey fell in the draft for VJ Edgecombe, as he was thought by many to go No. 2 or No. 3 after Cooper Flagg before the start of the season.

Boozer has been the most impressive star in general, purely due to his abilities outside of scoring. The 6-foot-9 freshman has been a rebounder, facilitator and shot-blocker for the Blue Devils.

Dybantsa, who just set the BYU freshman record for points in a game (43), displays the best two-way potential as a 6-foot-9 perimeter player with a seven-foot wingspan. His frame and athleticism make him one of the better scorers insider the arc, but he can be just as impactful on the other end.

Peterson, although having played in just 10 games thus far, is the best pure scorer of the three. He can knock down shots from anywhere with ease, posting 49-42-82 shooting splits. His creation off the dribble or catch, along with hitting contested looks, is keeping him in the race for the No. 1 pick.