Jase Richardson Erupts for 19 Points in Summer League Showing
After an All-Big Ten freshman season at Michigan State last season, Jase Richardson was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 25 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft. Son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, the former Spartan has no shortage of talent. However, standing at just over six feet tall, he must prove that he can overcome his lack of height to succeed in the league. He has ways to go before establishing this, but the 19-year-old has gotten his career started on the right foot with stellar summer league play.
In his summer league debut, Richardson scored a solid 14 points against the Sacramento Kings. While he showcased positive flashes in his 5-for-8 shooting performance, the speedy guard took his game to a new level in Orlando’s Sunday game against the Toronto Raptors. It wasn’t enough to help the Magic pull out the win, but the organization must be pleased with their rookie’s showing in the contest.
In 25 minutes of play, Richardson scored 19 points from all over the court. He knocked down one of his three attempts from beyond the arc, while also 4-of-7 from inside the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
Throughout the game, Richardson’s ability to get downhill stood out. Not only did he leverage his blazing speed for blow-bys, but he also used his shifty handle and deep bag of counters to break his defenders down in traffic. More importantly, Richardson was able to make plays off of his drives, handling physicality to get downhill and finish among the trees with soft touch.
Further, Richardson’s passing popped throughout the game as he manipulated defenders to dish out four assists. This is a crucial area of development for the lefty, as he’ll have to be a valuable facilitator to earn point guard minutes in the NBA.
On the defensive side of the ball, Richardson’s stature is an obstacle, but he manages to make plays with his intensity and active hands. Against Toronto, Richardson nabbed a pair of impressive blocks as he showcased his upside as a disruptive defender.
After moving off of guards like Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph, Richardson will likely have the chance to play his way into Orlando’s rotation. It may be an ambitious goal for the 6-foot tall rookie to carve out a role on a playoff team, but should he build upon his stellar summer league play, Richardson has the chance to make an impact on the Magic’s postseason hopes.