Las Vegas Summer League: Two Games to Look Forward to
The bright lights that are Las Vegas again bring fans from around the world to the NBA Summer League. It's a budding atmosphere, and the players know it too, some showcasing their league-ready talents while others prove to their respective franchises that they deserve a role somewhere within their organization.
Following the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League events, the pinnacle is set in Vegas at the NBA 2K25 Summer League with games ensuing from July 12 to July 22 before an ultimate victor is crowned.
Here, we'll take a look at just two matchups that can be anticipated for on the first day of Summer League in Las Vegas:
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Of course, Bronny James is going to be on the mind of nearly everyone tapped into Summer League. But now on a bit bigger stage, and against former Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard who makes his summer debut, this game should help define James a bit more as he continues to find his role.
For Sheppard, being able to direct the offense and enhancing last year's Summer League MVP Cam Whitmore is going to be a plot for regular fans to latch onto, and certainly Rockets fans as they face one of the more popular rookies in James on Friday night in the 7:30 p.m. EST slot.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
A bout between the No. 1 and No. 2 selections in the first game of LasVegas Summer League is sure to be intriguing. Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr in their debuts, as a battle of Frenchmen paired with what could possibly be a bit of animosity, it's going to be the most anticipated contest to kick off the first day of games.
These two will have to see each other often as divisional foes, and could be an evolving rivalry between the pair individually for years to come. Their contest will come later into the night at 9:30 p.m. EST.
