Liam McNeely Fits Right in With UConn's Winning Culture
Once committed to Indiana, then rumored to Kansas, before finally signing with UConn, Liam McNeeley's journey had every ingredient of a fascinating recruitment process.
After all, he is one of the best players eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, and is entering his freshman season in Storrs with an incredible amount of hype. McNeeley was a player known mostly for his elite three-point stroke throughout his high school career, a knockdown movement shooter who can hit from deep as well as anybody in the entire class.
But he's far more than just a sniper – he brings so much versatility to the table, and while not massive at 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, he still is tall enough to create a defensive impact with his high feel in space when facing opposing ball handlers.
Still, "3-and-D" doesn't fully describe him, either. A true jack-of-all-trades and master of some, McNeeley is the type of player that can contribute to a winning program off the bat, and by deciding to join the Connecticut Huskies, he's ensured that he'll be surrounded by a winning culture of the highest order.
Another area in which he excels is his ability to find passing lanes and make good reads with the ball in his hand. Again, feel is one of the best ways to describe his game – his IQ is truly one of his biggest strengths, and the reason he isn't simply a three-point specialist or defensive stopper solely.
As far as his fit with UConn, though he has some overlap with Alex Karaban as a wing that defends and shoots the ball, there is enough versatility in his game that he will have no trouble finding a role, likely as a starter (or at least a player trusted with big-time minutes).
If things go to plan, UConn could get its fourth lottery pick in three years with McNeeley.
