Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Top Shooter in Country

As it relates to NBA Draft talent, what is the top college basketball matchup of the week?

Last week’s slate of games was almost as good as to it gets. On Saturday alone, we saw upwards of 15 potential first-round picks take the floor in big games. Players across the country are starting to rise above and prove they’re capable of making the jump to the next level.

This week, there’s once again a ton of exciting college matchups that feature upcoming NBA talent. As such, NBA fans are able to get a look at players that will be making an impact at the next level one day firsthand.

As it relates to future draft prospects, which college matchup are we most excited about entering the week?

Kansas Jayhawks vs Indiana Hoosiers

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST | ESPN2

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Featured Prospects: Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau

A contest between two highly ranked teams, Kansas will host Indiana at the historic Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Not only will this be a great matchup between two talented rosters, but there’s plenty of future NBA talent.

The best player on the floor in this contest could be Gradey Dick, who has been a dominant guard for the Jayhawks thus far as a freshman. He’s shooting 45.3% from deep on nearly six attempts per game. This has earned a 91 3PE according to Cerebro Sports, which speaks volumes to Dick’s upside as a perimeter shooter.

Alongside him will be an experienced forward in Jalen Wilson, who is having a breakout season and could be second-round selection this summer.

For Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis is without a doubt the Hoosiers’ best player. He’s been a staple of Indiana’s roster for several years now and will finally make the jump to the NBA next summer.

With that in mind, both Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau likely have more upside longterm as NBA prospects. Whether that’s in the upcoming draft or one further down the road, they both have first-round talent.

If you’re a fan of the NBA, this game will be a glimpse into the future for several players that will be at that level in the near future.

