Looking at the Future: Dash Daniels Leads Australia to a U15 Oceania Title

The last time a FIBA U15 Oceania Championship took place, a then-15-year-old Dyson Daniels was one of the standouts for Australia in their title run, contributing with his secondary passing, versatile defense and his ability to create and finish drives.

Fast forward to last weekend in Guam, where Australia took yet another U15 Oceania title home, this time led by Dash Daniels, a versatile 6-foot-3 wing, who not only happens to be Dyson’s younger brother, but he’s also been held for the last few months as one of the best young basketball prospects in Australia, despite being just 14 years old.

The first thing that stands out about Daniels, both on film and on the stat sheet is his shooting ability. Dash shot 47.4 percent from 3 point range on 3.8 attempts per game during the tournament. Daniels’ tape might be even more impressive than his volume and efficiency, as he shows really good touch and a level of versatility, being able to get his shot off quickly and against defensive pressure in catch-and-shoot situations. Daniels even showed the ability to convert jumpers off the dribble, using screens to clear space to get his jumper off.

Daniels shows a similar level of polish, skill and touch when it comes to scoring as a driver. He has an advanced level of footwork and ball-handling for his age which allows him to initiate drives and find the open space as he moves with the ball. Despite not having the most explosive first step to beat defenders in the perimeter, he compensates to a degree with his balance as a ball-handler, which allows him to keep control of the ball through contact. As a finisher, he uses his length and touch to finish with extension and to convert floaters and other difficult shots in the paint.

Daniels’ scoring gravity allows him to attract multiple defenders frequently, in those situations he is consistent at making the right play and finding the open man. Despite not being a primary initiator, Daniels is able to bring the ball up, initiate the offense in the half-court and execute pick-and-rolls with timing and accuracy. In transition, Daniels was reactive to find teammates early and able to take advantage of defenders out of position.

While projecting him as a potential NBA prospect is definitely risky, considering that, under current rules, he will be first-time eligible for the Draft in 2026, Daniels’ polish and level of skill is tremendously impressive for someone who is just fourteen years of age.

His physical growth will be one of the key aspects to watch during the next few years, but Daniels has shown enough skills and offensive versatility to be optimistic about his future; it’s relatively easy to envision him joining his brother at the NBA level in about four years.

Other Prospects of Note

• Oscar Goodman from New Zealand was the other standout of the tournament. A strong 6-foot-6 forward who shows impressive perimeter skills in terms of driving through contact and converting three-pointers on pick-and-pops.

While he’s not at the level of Daniels when it comes to projecting his game as future NBA prospect, Goodman, a recruit in the 2025 High School class, positioned himself as one of the top college prospects in the region at this event.

• Henry Sewell, a 6-foot-8 big from Australia, is another prospect who made an impact as an interior scorer and rebounder. With his size and scoring touch he should at least be in college and international pro radars.

• Finally, the most intriguing shooter in the tournament was Harrison Beauchamp, a toolsy 6-foot-5 wing who showed a repeatable stroke and the ability to convert shots under pressure. Beauchamp shot an incredible 57.9% from beyond the arc on 3.8 attempts per game.

