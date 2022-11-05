MarJon Beauchamp Sees Breakout Game With Bucks

Drafted 24th overall by the Bucks, MarJon Beauchamp put on a show Friday night.

The 6-foot-6 wing was grabbed by Milwaukee for a few specific reasons, all of which were on full display in the team’s 115-102 win over Minnesota to push them to 8-0.

An essential gun for hire, Beauchamp was drafted primarily to defend at a high level and take high percentage shots. And that’s exactly what he did against the new-look Timberwolves.

Beauchamp finished 6-for-10 from the field, hitting two of his four attempted 3-pointers to finish with 14 points in 18 minutes.

Offensively, he played within the confines of his ability. He hit a three in each corner, played hard and fast and transition, and took opportunist cuts towards the basket.

And with players like way-too-early MVP leader Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and a host of other solid role players, Beauchamp can relax in the fact that he won’t have to do too much in his early years in the NBA.

While he didn’t record a steal or block, Beauchamp’s defense was apparent. Milwaukee thus far has smothered the opposition with its length and hustle, and Beauchamp has fit in seamlessly to that plan.

The former G League Ignite product hasn’t gotten into a rhythm just yet, playing sporadic minutes for likely the top contending team, but with some consistency and experience he could develop into a strong role player.

On the season, he’s averaged 4.4 points in nine minutes per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

After the breakout game versus Minnesota, Beauchamp could be in line for a few more minutes, at least in the upcoming games versus Oklahoma City and Atlanta.

