Jaylen Wells Looks Like a Second-Round Steal for the Grizzlies
Memphis rookie Jaylen Wells has been on a tear in the preseason, shooting efficiently in his last two games and making an impact for the 3-and-1 Grizzlies. After starting the October 12 game due to absences from Marcus Smart, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Vincent Williams Jr., Cam Spencer, and GG Jackson, Wells had an excellent performance against the Chicago Bulls, scoring 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting and adding six assists in a 124-121 win at the United Center.
In his next game on October 14, he was relegated to a bench role in a road matchup against the Pacers, but was still productive in his minutes, scoring 12 points on 4-for-7 from the field, as well as recording six rebounds and three assists. He hit 2-of-3 from the three-point line, further lending credence to the fact that he is an elite spot-up shooter, but his skills extend beyond just that.
One thing that sticks out about Wells' game is his chemistry with rookie big man Zach Edey, as their two-man game has been very effective so far. In several possessions this preseason, he has dished to Edey down low before making a move to another spot on the perimeter and being fed the ball back for an open look, many of which he has hit.
His catch-and-shoot prowess has been on display since he played at Washington State, but he's shown a myriad of other skills since stepping on the court for Memphis. For one thing, his passing has been on full display, an ability increased by his functional handle that allows him to move around the perimeter with a live dribble. Though his efficiency wasn't elite in his first couple of games, his shot selection has improved over his last couple of outings, making him an all-around player that can be effective on the offensive end for an NBA team.
The other thing that has stood out is his defense – he has been contesting shots on the perimeter and has four steals in his last three games. Though not an elite defender at this point, his 6-foot-8 frame could potentially help him to become at least a positive asset on that end of the floor, which would only increase his ceiling as a possible 3-and-D wing for Memphis.
Taken at pick 39 in the second round, Wells could end up being one of the steals of the draft, adding to an already deep Grizzlies roster.
