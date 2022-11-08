NBA Draft: Gradey Dick Has Striking Debut for Kansas

In his first collegiate content, 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year Gradey Dick showcased why he’ll likely be looked at as a first round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A 6-foot-8 Wichita, Kansas product, Dick was lauded as one of the best shooters in the country in high school. And it will be no different through the 2023 Draft cycle.

In his first game, he finished 9-for-13 from the field scoring 23 points. Unsurprisingly, he nailed four of his six triples, showcasing his premier talent from beyond the arc.

But Dick had more to show than just his innate 3-point ability. He functioned well driving and slashing, played well within the offensive and most importantly, even showed some defensive ability that could help him stay on the court in pivotal NBA situations.

Dick finished with two rebounds, one assist and two steals in addition to his hot scoring night.

While likely still a mid-first round grade for most NBA teams and scouts, Dick has shown a pattern of success against competition across the board, and if his former success carries over into college, teams will have a hard time passing on him come draft night.

Dick’s role at Kansas will be one to watch as the season progresses. HIs ability to play on-ball rather than functioning primarily as a centrifugal piece could affect his draft stock immensely.

On the decent chance he remains a secondary player alongside Jalen Wilson, who finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Jayhawks win over Omaha, he’ll still likely be a coveted piece to any team in dire need of shooting.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.