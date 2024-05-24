NBA Draft Matchmaker: Washington Wizards
Playing NBA Draft Matchmaker for the Washington Wizards is easy in some respects, and more difficult in others.
The easy part would be to simply say "They need to go Best Player Available (BPA) and be done with it", because there is truth to that line of thinking.
Washington isn't exactly loaded to the brim with talent these days. Kyle Kuzma is presumably being shopped sooner than later, and while Jordan Poole should have a bounce back season, it's fair to wonder whether he fits their long-term plans.
Going BPA is, in earnest, a fair strategy when the team doesn't have a single position on the floor locked down.
However.. this is where the more complicated part checks in.
Given that the franchise is about as empty of talent as the old ketchup bottle in the back of your fridge, the franchise clearly needs someone to drive the whole thing forward. They need someone reliable, and they need someone they can trust to take them from Point A to Point B.
In other words, they need someone who can help them install a new organizational culture.
For a roster this young, who is desperately looking for someone to come in and take the reins, you might be inclined to think they need a playmaker.
Yes, Spurs fans, cover your eyes.
We're talking about Nikola Topić again, no more than a day after sending him to San Antonio at No. 4 overall.
Here's the thing about Topić, which will likely be a theme over the next month. He works for a ton of these high lottery teams, and for damn near all the mid-lotto teams as well.
A young playmaker who thinks the game out, has good positional size, and who doesn't turn 19 until August? Show me a General Manager who isn't at least tempted at such a prospect.
For the Wizards, Topić comes the closest to being the type of guy who'll establish new rules for that franchise.
They can go with either Zaccharie Risacher or Alexandre Sarr - whoever isn't the top pick - and they'll be fine. Lord knows Bilal Coulibaly would appreciate a fellow Frenchman. And look, either guy helps them.
But are we at that point where either player can come in, and handle the ball extensively, to the point where they're calling the shots in a few years?
Maybe Risacher has that upside. Maybe Sarr's talent is so substantial, it won't matter.
But in terms of selecting a guy who can come in off the bat and have a say in how the offense is being run, and ultimately help shape it in his own mind.. that player is Nikola Topić. Ultimately, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few teams give him a real look within the Top 5.
