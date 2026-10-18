NBA Draft Prospect Watch: USC's Christian Collins

Christian Collins is a dynamic scoring wing from Inglewood, CA. The former five-star recruit has had a very decorated prep career. He was given a Jordan Brand Classic Selection, Nike Hoop Summit Selection, and named a McDonald's All American.

During his senior season, he averaged 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for St. John Bosco high school. On the Nike EYBL circuit for Team Why Not, averaged 12.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. USC has a loaded wing room, but that shouldn't stop Collins from showcasing why he's one of the most skilled scorers in the country.

Collins will be 19 years old on draft night, listed at 6’9 and 200 lbs. Watching him with Team Why Not, there were real moments of him doing some really exciting things, but he didn't always get the chance to show everything he's capable of.

Collins initiated plenty of their offense as a point guard. He's showed a tight handle, especially in comparison to the other wings in this class. He's got a good comfortability with the ball in his hands making decisions. He's always played with great pace and when teams send two to the ball, he doesn't panic. Because of the pace that he plays with at his height, you could pretty much deploy him everywhere on the court and it work. I also believe he's a good passer. Despite the fact that the raw numbers might not exactly say that, he sees the weak side of the floor well and is comfortable making live dribble playmaking reads.

His swing skill will certainly be the shooting. His release is a little bit palmy, and the shot almost comes off like a catapult at times. He likes shooting pull up middies, which by most would be viewed as inefficient, but has made enough of them to warrant a longer leash. If he continues to struggle with his efficiency, tightening the screws on some of those jumpers may be beneficial for himself and his team.

The guard skills at 6-foot-9 is what will intrigue teams. Collins has the handle, wiggle and bend that you would want from a lead guard creator. Playing alongside Alijah Arenas and KJ Lewis, there will be a ton of cooks in the kitchen. This season will be an important opportunity for him to show scouts he can stay impactful even without the ball.