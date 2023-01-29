NBA Draft Roundup: Zach Edey, Cam Whitmore Shine on Sunday

Saturday featured a loaded slate of college basketball games, many of which included 2023 NBA Draft hopefuls looking to raise their stock. But Sunday had its fair share as well, including dominant performances from several top prospects.

Here were some of the top performances from Sunday’s slate of college basketball games:

Zach Edey, Purdue

Edey continued to make his first round case on Sunday, putting on one of the more dominant performances of his career for top-ranked Purdue.

He scored 38 points on 15-for-24 shooting, tacking on 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Perhaps most importantly for NBA teams, he hit eight of his 12 free throws.

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Despite not coming away with the upset over No. 23 Providence, Cam Whitmore showcased he physicality and scoring prowess in Sunday’s matchup.

He scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and nabbed one steal and block apiece. He finished shooting 50 percent from the field and hit four of eight threes.

Jett Howard, Michigan

Michigan continued his solid freshman campaign on Sunday, pouring on 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

Howard has gained a reputation as one of the better shooters in the class, and that held true with a 5-for-7 performance from beyond the arc versus Penn State.

Howard is trending towards become not only a lottery pick, but a top ten selection.

Kris Murray, Iowa

Iowa has gotten used to getting production from a Murray in the last few years and Sunday was no different.

Murray scored a game-high 24 points and still had the bandwidth to add six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist. He shot 50 percent from the field.

