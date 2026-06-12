NBA Draft Scouting Report: Guard Bruce Thornton

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton has long been an impactful collegiate contributor, but is now set to offer his talents to the NBA at the 2026 draft.

He was a prolific scorer at the college level, totaling 2,164 points at Ohio State across four seasons. And he could be looked at as a coveted second-round selection in the right system. He stands slightly undersized at 6-foot, though he has a 6-foot-5 wingspan to make up the difference.

Strengths:

Scoring Volume and Efficiency

Thornton was a double-digit scorer in all four of his college seasons, but hit a new gear as a senior, scoring a career-high of 19.9 points per game while shooting a blistering 55% overall. He also maintained his 3-point shooting, keeping it in the range of 40% on good volume.

Pick-and-Roll Play

With an effective jumper and fine-enough handling, Thornton is a handful in the pick-and-roll, having run 141 possessions as a senior to the tune of 56% shooting overall. He can score at all three levels, getting to the ring, pulling up off the dribble or firing threes when given space.

Finishing and Touch

Despite a lack of real verticality, Thornton is an elite finisher, having scored 75% at the rim. He also has touch on his runners and floaters, having shot an elite 59% on the former.

Positional Rebounding and Passing

While Thornton is certainly capable of handling the ball, he’s likely to be used more as an off-guard and secondary creator at the NBA level. That makes his 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game — with just 1.3 turnovers per game — impressive positionally, especially for his size.

Areas of Improvement:

Athleticism

As previously mentioned, Thornton isn’t a stellar vertical or horizontal athlete, with that playing into his zero dunks and self-creation ability. It also hurts his defense, where he’s less explosive guarding on and off-the-ball.

Defensive Ceiling

Thornton held his own defensively at the college level, stifling opposing guards and making plays in moderation. Though his size at 6-foot is sure to lead to hunting at the NBA level.

Outlook:

Bruce Thornton has all the makings of an impactful rotational guard, despite his size. He can score on and off the ball, rebound for his size, play-make without turning the ball over and offers a better floor on defense than expected.

His winning qualities could lead to him being taken early in the second round, though his floor is likely the end of the second round.

Some nice fits for Thornton’s talents include the Knicks, Rockets and Celtics.

Range: Early-Second to Late-Second

Role: Spark-Plug Scoring Guard

Impact: Rotation Upside

Swing Skills: Defense

Teams: Knicks, Rockets, Celtics