NBA Draft: Tennessee's Defense Too Much for Illinois' Prospects
On Saturday afternoon, the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers brought their elite defense on the road to play against the Illinois Fighting Illini, a team with two lotto-level prospects on their roster in guard Kasparas Jakucionis and wing Will Riley, both of whom struggled mightily with efficiency in a 66-64 loss at home.
Jakucionis, who has been ranked as high as top five overall on many 2025 NBA Draft boards, finished 5-for-15 from the field with seven turnovers as the Vols swarmed on the perimeter as well as hedged the ball screen, which disrupted the flow of an offense for Illinois that has otherwise been extremely effective this year.
Though Jakucionis got to the line and finished with 22 points, consistently drawing fouls throughout the game, he could not get in a shooting rhythm, and Tennessee's ball pressure forced him into a season high in turnovers. He finished with just two assists, four short of his season average coming into the game, and he was just 28.6% from deep.
Volunteers wing Jahmai Mashack did an admirable job on top-20 prospect Will Riley, who had a tough night from the field, scoring 10 points on 1-for-9 shooting, though he did hit eight of his nine free-throw attempts. Like Jakucionis, his only scoring came from the stripe – as a team, Illinois shot 29.4% and 17.4% from three.
More than it was an indictment of Jakcuionis' and Riley's talent, this game was a major statement for Tennessee's defensive prowess, especially on the perimeter. In an ugly game, their ability to pressure the ball handler prevailed, giving them an important win on the road against a Big 10 contender.
The Vols currently hold the top rank in college basketball as a team loaded with experienced talent. Point guard Zakai Ziegler is one of the best defenders in the sport despite standing at just 5-foot-9, and though he is not an NBA prospect, he is a player that can help Tennessee and Rick Barnes attain their first national championship. Though they will face their fair share of difficult games in the SEC, the best collegiate athletic conference across multiple sports, the Vols have the talent and chemistry to make a run at a Final Four – and beyond.
