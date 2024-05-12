NBA Draft: Thunder Land No. 12 Overall Pick
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Thunder were among those teams, coming away with No. 12 overall selection.
While this team is still battling in the second round of the playoffs, this will be a welcome selection in the upcoming draft. Oklahoma City has also seen much success in the past with the No. 12 pick.
Oklahoma City owned the Houston Rockets' first-round pick, who finished the season 41-41, which resulted in the 12th highest lottery odds. For that pick to convey, it just couldn't land in the top four, which would trigger the protections on the selection.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
