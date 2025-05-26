NBA Draft: Top Landing Spots for Rutgers' Dylan Harper
Rutgers guard Dylan Harper has been widely regarded as the second-best prospect in the 2025 draft class, and a surefire for being selected No. 2 overall. However, after a lottery shakeup that resulted in the San Antonio Spurs landing the second pick, questions arose on Harper's potential fit within the organization.
In his lone season of collegiate basketball, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, propelling him to elite guard status among his fellow prospects. The Spurs, however, are loaded at the guard position after acquiring All-Star De'Aaron Fox and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in the past calendar year. Despite this, the Spurs have expressed interest in Harper, and think he could fit with the current core.
Wether the Spurs trade the pick, or keep it and select the Rutgers product, Harper's future NBA home is no guarantee. That being said, which landing spots are best suited as a destination for Harper?
1. San Antonio Spurs (Conditionally)
Harper excels with the ball in his hands, and as a focal point of an offense. That can't be said for many prospects in the 2025 draft class, making Harper all the more valuable. The Spurs, however, have the aforementioned backcourt acquired for hefty prices who both excel more with the ball in their hands than without.
In order for Harper to reach full potential with San Antonio, he'd need the ball enough to run the show at times. That won't happen with both Fox and Castle on the team, meaning that in an ideal world, one of the two are shipped out to make room for Harper. While Castle is talented, he shouldn't be untouchable in trade talks if it means the Spurs can recieve win-now pieces to pair with Victor Wembanyama, Fox and Harper.
If this scenario plays out, Harper could operate as a pure point guard, while still getting guidance from Fox and a potentially re-signed Chris Paul. Fox could take over as a pure bucket-getter while splitting point guard duties with Harper, and both could help Wembanyama flourish as a roller, and take some of the scoring load off the big man's shoulders.
2. Milwaukee Bucks
Let's say the Spurs decide to keep Castle rather than the No. 2 overall pick, and package that pick in a heavily rumored trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Harper would be presumably selected with that pick by the Bucks, and will have an opportunity to lead Milwaukee at the helm of a newly kickstarted rebuild.
The lefty guard could fully have the reigns in Milwaukee as the first option in a low-pressure situation. Whatever young assets the Bucks receive from shipping out their core in trades, along with money piled up in free agency could be used to stack ideal talent around Harper to help him succeed long-term.
Perhaps the most enticing part of Harper landing in Milwaukee is the coaching staff. While many have gripes about Bucks' head coach Doc Rivers, there's no denying the point guard talent he's possessed and coached throughout his life in basketball. While sitting at No. 2 all time in the Hawks assist leaderboard, Rivers has also coached legendary playmakers Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul and James Harden - who's knowledge he can now pass down to a young Harper.
3. Brooklyn Nets
If the Spurs wanted to add even more future picks to their collection, the Nets have a plethora to offer. Brooklyn could send a combination of win-now role players like Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton that compliment Wembanyama, along with future and current draft capital to San Antonio to facilitate a move up to the No. 2 overall pick.
Much like a potential Milwaukee scenario, Harper would be put into a low-pressure situation, serving as a cornerstone for Brooklyn's rebuild. He'd be the highest selection made by the Nets since Kenyon Martin in 2000, and the first lottery pick since Derrick Favors in 2010 – instantly making him one of Brooklyn's most coveted assets in franchise history.
Harper would be handed the keys to an offense with no real competition to take the ball away from him, aside from a potentially re-signed Cam Thomas. Brooklyn would have an abundance of cap space to sign young assets next to Harper, giving them flexibility to start a core from scratch should they desire.