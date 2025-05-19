NBA Draft: Will Cedric Coward Go in the Lottery?
Cedric Coward, a wing from Washington State, has shot up draft boards after a impressive measurements and a dominant combine shooting performance.
Initially committing to Duke out of the transfer portal, Coward blew scouts away when it came out he was 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He has all of the tools to be an elite wing at the next level, and his upperclassman status means he has experience as well.
The rangy wing has been mocked as high as 15, so just outside of the lottery. SI NBA Draft's Mock has him going 16 to the Orlando Magic, a team that badly needs shooting, while others have him around the 15-20 range, going to teams like Minnesota, Oklahoma City, and the aforementioned Orlando. Obviously, most rookie contracts this high in the first round would trump most NIL offers, as well as being a faster way to get to a second contract in the NBA.
Though he played just six games before going down with a shoulder injury, he averaged a blistering 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 56% from the field and 40% from three on five attempts per game. The scoring efficiency combined with all of the other attributes he brings, including attacking the glass and being able to facilitate, make him a special prospect and one that has a high floor coming into the league as a rookie.
The things he need to improve upon are his turnovers and his foul rate, which are both common issues for rookies at the NBA level. Depending on the team that drafts him, he could either have a big role early (likely in Orlando), or be more of a developmental piece (Oklahoma City). Regardless of his destination, Coward has the skillset to be an impact player earlier rather than later.
So will he end up in the lottery? Maybe not, unless San Antonio grabs him at No. 14, as they desperately need floor spacing next to De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama. His combine performance only helps aid him in his draft position, and hopefully for his sake, he can stay healthy and play early on in his career.