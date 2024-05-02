NBA Draft: Zaccharie Rischaer Bouncing Back After Cold Stretch
French wing Zaccharie Risacher has come on as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft cycle this season.
Without a dominant few prospects guiding the discourse at the top of the draft, Risacher has snuck in as a toolsy wing with a safe floor and high upside. And has even been the projected No. 1 pick per ESPN for much of the season.
At 6-foot-9, Risacher has a fluid game predicated around shot-making and solid defense. He's got a lengthy frame, a smooth shooting stroke and boasts feel for the game that should bring his swing skills like creation, passing and playmaking along for the ride.
Still, even as a near-solidified top-five prospect this cycle, Risacher hasn’t been without his woes.
Prior to his last two outings, Risacher — who’s been lauded for his outside shooting — suffered an ice-cold shooting spell, hitting on just eight of his 32 attempts spanned across 10 games. His overall stats took a dip, leaving more questions than answers about the wing that was once considered an easy three-and-D bet.
But the 19-year-old has since found success.
Against Paris on Sunday, Risacher poured on 18 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting overall, nailing two triples and adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist in one of his best performances of the year.
Tuesday, he doubled down, shooting 5-for-7 to dish out 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Regardless of his production, the talent and tools are clearly there for Risacher, who will undoubtedly hear his name called early in the 2024 draft.
