NBA Mock Draft: Miami Heat Grab Backcourt Help
In recent years, the Miami Heat have garnered a reputation for adding difference-makers at the NBA Draft. Especially relative to their draft position.
In 2017 they grabbed All-Star and defensive savant Bam Adebayo at No. 14. One year later they selected offensive standout Tyler Herro at No. 13, and in the last two drafts have added major contributors in Nikola Jokic and Jaime Jaquez at No’s 27 and 18, respectively.
Now, most fans are assuming the team with again grab someone ready to hit the ground running and contribute at a high level.
In a recent mock draft I posted to YouTube, Miami did just that, selecting Devin Carter of Providence, another player who embodies Heat Culture. You can watch the full video below:
A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Carter came on as one of college basketball’s top producers last season. In 33 games, he averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 47% overall and 75% from the line.
Carter has long been a known factor on defense, suffocating both on and off-ball with 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. But his 3-point shooting boosted him to stardom, jumping from 29% on 3.5 attempts lasts season to 38% on 6.8 attempts this year.
In Miami, Carter would immediately provide a punch to the backcourt, with currently only has Herro, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson.
Perhaps most importantly, Carter would be ready from the get-go, which is important given Miami will be looking to continue to win games.
