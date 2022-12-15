NBA Rookie Ladder: AJ Griffin Rises as Banchero Maintains

Atlanta’s AJ Griffin has seen his stock soar after an impressive buzzer-beating shot.

The NBA’s newest crop of players have continued thrive in the early slate. And some have even found their clutch gene over the last week.

With just 0.5 on the overtime clock with Atlanta down one, Griffin caught the inbounds pass and contorted to get a shot up, hitting and giving the Hawks a gritty win over the Bulls.

It was a microcosm of Griffin’s play in the recent stretch, which has seen new heights.

While some like Griffin surge, others, namely Paolo Banchero, have continued to build off their strong starts to the year. Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists on the year, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Other solid performances over the past week include Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr., who is beginning to find his outside shot, Keegan Murray, who is helping the Kings continue to roll, and OKC’s Jalen Williams, who continues to carve out playmaker minutes with the Thunder.

Sliders include Jaden Ivey, who’s yet to find his true rhythm in the big leagues yet, and Andrew Nembhard, who after a white-hot stretch has come back down to Earth for now.

Here is Draft Digest’s full rookie ladder through Dec. 15:

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

2. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

3. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

4. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

5. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

6. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City

7. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

8. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

9. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

10. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

