NBA Rookie Ladder: Banchero Continues Dominance, Murray Cools Off

Some rookies have kept their foot on the gas pedal, while others are still learning to adjust to the rigorous NBA.

The NBA’s newest class has had a few weeks now to settle in. Some have kept their foot on the gas, and others are cooling off just a bit.

One such person who seems to have no intentions of slowing down if Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and is closer to looking like an All-Star than a rookie.

Bennedict Mathurin, who continues to shoot at an elite clip from outside the arc, trails just behind at 19.4 points per game.

Jaden Ivey continues to impress with his high-flying, lightning fast act in Detroit, alongside big man Jalen Duren.

Since our last NBA rookie ladder, King’s rookie Keegan Murray has cooled off some. He’s still been productive, and projects to be throughout his entire NBA career, but his averages have dropped to 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on the season.

Other notable players include Tari Eason, who continues to hustle his way into meaningful minutes, Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe and Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, who continued to do more with less.

Here is Draft Digest’s full rookie ladder just weeks into the season:

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

2. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

3. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

4. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

5. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

6. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

7. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

8. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

9. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

10. Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

