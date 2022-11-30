NBA Rookie Ladder: Banchero Returns, Smith Jr. Heats Up

Paolo Banchero made his return as Jabari Smith Jr. heated up in this week's Draft Digest rookie ladder.

Now a handful of games into the season, NBA rookies are beginning to settle into the rigorous routines of the NBA season.

Some are continuing to impact the game at record pace, while others are coming down from their initial blazing starts.

After missing several games due to injury, Paolo Banchero made his triumphant return this week, scoring 19, 18 and 24 points. He picked up right where he left off: as the runaway favorite for the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Banchero’s likely only competition, Bennedict Mathurin, continued his fiery start to his debut season, and is now averaging 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the year.

Risers include Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr., who has seen a spurt of efficient games after getting off to a shaky start, and Andrew Nembhard, who continues to do a bit of everything for the overachieving Pacers.

Smith Jr. is now up to 11.6 points per game on the season, posting scores of 15, 21, 22, 12 and 10 in a five-game span.

Here is Draft Digest’s full NBA rookie ladder through Nov. 30, 2022:

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

2. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

3. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

4. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

5. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

6. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City

7. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

8. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

9. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

10. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

