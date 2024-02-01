NBA Rookie Ladder: Wembanyama Stays Put as Whitmore Appears

Victor Wembanyama held fast at No. 1 as a new challenger appears on the rookie ladder.

As we near the NBA’s 2024 All-Star weekend — which will feature a vast majority of this list in the Rising Stars contest — rookies are looking to get their finals shots in before some much-needed rest.

Some are even making their first appearance after strong stretches.

Here is the Draft Digest rookie ladder as of Feb. 1, 2024:

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama has maintained a stranglehold on No. 1 after nabbing it back last week, and has maybe even gained more ground.

He’s still amidst a white-hot stretch, and has now bolstered his points per game above 20 and 3-point shooting above 30% on the season.

2. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

The NBA’s January schedule has taken its toll on Holmgren, who saw back-to-back single-digit scoring performances in losses to Detroit and Minnesota.

Luckily, the worst part of his schedule is now over, and he rebounded Wednesday with an 18-point, 13-rebound, five-block performance in a gritty win against Denver.

3. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller continues to go under-the-radar as an exceptional rookie, largely due to the 7-footer’s all-time output.

But in his last six games, Miller has poured on 19.5 points on 48% shooting, hitting on 38% of his blistering 6.7 threes per game.

4. Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

5. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

6. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

7. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

8. Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

9. Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

10. Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

This week is Whitmore’s first appearance on the list, and it comes off the back of a strong stretch of performances. In his last five games, he averaged 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 48% shooting.

Suffice to say, he’s been a revelation for Houston, and while there’s still plenty of work to do in a variety of areas, he should be increasing his playing time with each game.

