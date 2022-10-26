Skip to main content

NBA Rookie Ladder: Mathurin, Banchero Lead the Field after Opening Week

The 2022 rookie class saw several star-studded performances in the first week

The NBA’s newest crop of players has officially made their first impressions.

Here’s the top-ten rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class following the first week of action:

1. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Mathurin looked like a bonafide for the first few games.

After starting out with a strong 19-point debut, he poured on 26 and 27 points in consecutive games on 54 percent field goal shooting.

He cooled off a bit, especially from three, in his most recent game, but has added himself to the elite levels of the class, nonetheless.

2. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists

In four games, Banchero has looked like the centrifugal piece of the Magic thus far, as expected.

His shooting splits haven’t been perfect, but he’s had the gravity of a superstar.

Not only has Banchero already gotten off to a hot start in his NBA career, there’s several promising signs he can improve in several key areas.

3. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists

After missing a few games due to COVID-19 protocols, Murray opened up his NBA career with a bang, scoring 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

There’s no question Murray will be pivotal to the Kings success, and that could come with some accolades in itself.

But as for Murray’s on-court play, he’s exactly what we’ve expected of him through two games.

4. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists

The Pistons are still working out their roster kinks, but all-in-all, Jaden Ivey has been as advertised thus far.

His high octane burst and athleticism has allowed him to thrive out of the gate, and despite some fit issues he’s looked like the real deal.

Ivey has scored 17 or more points in three of his four games so far, and won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

5. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists

One of the more NBA-ready players from the 2022 class, Nembhard has looked great in his backup guard role.

His per 36 numbers are 15.9 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds, and while he isn’t likely to see a massive increase in role over the course of the season, the impact is promising regardless.

6. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists

7. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists

8. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists

9. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists

Walker Kessler, Indiana Pacers

6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists

