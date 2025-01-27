NBA Rookie Of The Year sweepstakes in close four-way race
The NBA Rookie Of The Year race has been a roller coaster this season.
Entering the year, Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey stood as the favorite, given his NBA-ready skill-set and standing as Memphis’ starting center. Then, however, Jared McCain emerged as the frontrunner after the Philadelphia 76ers’ injuries, challenged by Los Angeles Lakers wing Dalton Knecht. Unfortunately, McCain went down with a season-ending knee injury and Knecht cooled off as Edey returned to status as the favorite to capture the award. Next, though, Kel’el Ware broke out as a productive member of the Miami Heat’s starting lineup, rapidly emerging as the new Rookie Of The Year favorite.
While Ware currently holds the lead in betting odds, he’s closely tailed by three candidates who have been in the conversation all year: the San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle, the Washington Wizards’ Alexandre Sarr, and the Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells. Here’s a deeper look into each of their cases, and what it will take for each of them to take home the end-of-season honors.
Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat
- 8.2 PPG
- 4.7 RPG
- 0.5 APG
- 0.6 SPG
- 1.0 BPG
- 62.1 TS%
In just the last two weeks, Ware has been on a complete tear. He notched three straight 20-point games en route to solidifying his spot in Miami’s starting lineup. If he simply continues his success scoring, rebounding, and defending the rim with his expanded role, he’s in a good spot to win the award.
Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- 11.7 PPG
- 2.5 RPG
- 3.6 APG
- 0.8 SPG
- 0.3 BPG
- 48.9 TS%
Castle has maintained status as a top rookie through the season behind his all-around impact. While he’s been scoring at higher rates as of lately, his efficiency still lags significantly behind league average. To win Rookie Of The Year, Castle will have to improve in this regard to some degree.
Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards
- 11.7 PPG
- 6.8 RPG
- 2.2 APG
- 0.7 SPG
- 1.6 BPG
- 48.5 TS%
Sarr has been a good defender all year, and had his best stretch at the turn of the new year when he was consistently scoring 15+ points. Similar to Castle, he’ll have to improve his scoring efficiency and have more big scoring outbursts to contend for Rookie Of The Year.
Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
- 11.9 PPG
- 3.2 RPG
- 1.7 APG
- 0.6 SPG
- 0.1 BPG
- 58.2 TS%
In Memphis’ starting lineup all season, no rookie has contributed to winning more than Wells. He plays great perimeter defense and finishes plays from beyond the arc. To really make a louder case for Rookie Of The Year, Wells will likely have to have a few more scoring outburst across the rest of the season.
