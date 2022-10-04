Skip to main content

NBA Rookie Roundup: Rockets Impress in Preseason Opener

Houston's first round selections shown in their first NBA preseason game.

With NBA preseason games officially underway, the newest crop of player’s are already starting to make an impact.

Third overall selection Jabari Smith Jr, and 17th overall pick Tari Eason stood out among the field on Sunday night, scoring 21 points apiece en route to a 134-96 win over the Spurs.

Smith Jr.’s skills were on full display, as he finished 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, tacking on eight rebounds and two assists. 

After a late, surprising move that sent Paolo Banchero to the Magic, Houston was able to snag Smith Jr. with their top selection. And they were likely fairly happy with the results.

Smith Jr. may not have the flash that Banchero and OKC's Chet Holmgren possess, but he's an easy day-one contributor who isn't afraid of the nitty gritty. 

Eason stayed true to form, capping a highly productive night by adding ten rebounds, two assists and a block and steal apiece to his double-digit scoring night.

The Rockets’ third and final first round selection, TyTy Washington, finished with 8 points on 3-for-7 shooting in just 12 minutes.

Spurs lottery pick Jeremy Sochan got off to a bit of a slow start, scoring five points and adding four boards. He, predictably, looked fine on the defensive end of the court however, blocking three shots and nabbing one steal.

Guards Malaki Branham finished with 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting, and Blake Wesley shot 2-for-7 to score seven and while adding four assists.

NBA preseason action continues through Oct. 18 when the regular season kicks off.

