Skip to main content

NBA Rookies: Dyson Daniels Makes Impact in Pelicans' Win

Dyson Daniels made an impact in the Pelicans' win in his first real NBA action on Tuesday night.

While several rookies are immediate, high-impact players for their respective squads, especially those taken with some of the top selections, others are still working themselves into the fold.

One of these is lengthy guard-forward hybrid Dyson Daniels, who saw an impactful game for the Pelicans on Tuesday night.

After playing just three minutes in the first three games, Daniels saw 22 minutes in Tuesday’s contest. He scored 11 points, grabbed three boards and dishing out two assists, but more importantly provided his patented defense on some of the league’s best players.

Daniels finished with three steals and a block, usually some of his length to guard the likes of Luka Doncic at times, as well as others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With offensive juggernauts Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, excellent sub-stars in CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, and young up-and-comers like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, it could be hard to find a role for Daniels this season. But his unique skillset, and more importantly stalwart-esque defense, should be able to keep him on the court.

In other rookies news, Detroit’s Jaden Ivey saw another moderately productive games, scoring 11 points and dishing out four assists. Jalen Duren saw the same, finishing 3-for-6 from the field with six points.

Johnny Davis’ struggled continued as the combo guard saw just three minutes, finishing 0-for-2 from the field in that span. Thunder lottery selection Ousmane Dieng had a similar night, finishing 1-for-4 in 10 minutes played.

Top pick Paolo Banchero and potential Rookie of the Year Award leader Bennedict Mathurin are back in action on Wednesday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (4)

New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards

Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston
Newsfeed

The Impressive Passing Skills of Houston’s Jarace Walker

By Bryce Simon
Tre White, USC, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: USC’s Tre White

By Draft Digest Staff
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
Newsfeed

NBA Rookies: Jabari Smith Jr., Jeremy Sochan See First Breakout Games

By Derek Parker
Gradey Dick, Kansas, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Will Gradey Dick be the Best Shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft?

By Bryce Simon
Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite
Mock Drafts & Big Boards

Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

By Draft Digest Staff
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Newsfeed

Keegan Murray, Other Rookies Impress in Saturday Slate

By Derek Parker
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Newsfeed

2022 NBA Rookie Class is Off To Terrific Start

By Morten Stig Jensen
Kadin Shedrick, Armando Bacot, Virginia, North Carolina
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick

By Draft Digest Staff