NBA Rookies: Jabari Smith Jr., Jeremy Sochan See First Breakout Games

NBA Rookies: Sochan, Smith Jr. See First Breakout Games

Jeremy Sochan, drafted ninth overall for his defensive prowess and connective skills, saw his first efficient offensive game on Monday night.

Sochan finished with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting with four rebounds and one steal and assist apiece.

Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., drafted third overall, saw his first efficient NBA regular season game.

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

After shooting 30 percent from the field through his first three games, Smith Jr. poured on 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting in a win over the Jazz Monday.

Smith Jr. also tagged on nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the six-point win

Top overall selection Paolo Banchero continued his run of dominance in a loss versus the Knicks, posting 21 points on just 13 shots, adding four rebounds, and two steals and assists apiece.

Despite an ugly first half shooting the ball, Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin rebounding in the second, finishing with 17 points on 16 shots.

Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe continued to make an impact in limited minutes, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

In Tuesday’s rookie slate, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren of the Pistons take on Johnny Davis’ Wizards. Dyson Daniels of the Pelicans takes on the Mavericks and Ousmane Dieng, the lone un-injured first rounder for OKC, takes on the Clippers.

