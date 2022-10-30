Skip to main content

NBA Rookies: Jalen Williams Has Strong Return as Mathurin, Murray Continue Hot Streaks

Some rookies saw their first legitimate action on Saturday as others continued their fiery starts to their career.

Thunder guard Jalen Williams played his first complete game and Bennedict Mathurin and Keegan Murray continued their fiery starts to the season in the NBA’s Saturday slate.

Williams played just five minutes in his Thunder debut on Oct. 18 before suffering an orbital fracture that caused him to miss the next four games. But he finally got his shot versus the Mavericks.

Williams, the No. 12 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, came off the bench, playing 27 minutes.

Offensively, Williams poured on 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. Defensively, he was everywhere, nabbing four steals and getting one block. He also dished out three assists and grabbed three rebounds.

Other rookies continued to carve out solid starts to their seasons.

Keegan Murray, getting his first career start, helped the Kings to a 6-point win over the Heat, their first of the season.

Murray scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting, hitting three of his seven attempted 3-pointers.

Mathurin was against the winner on the night, scoring a blazing 32 points. On 50 percent shooting to help the Pacers rout the Nets, 125-116.

Mathurin finish 6-for-9 from three and 10-for-10 from the free throw line, also taking on five rebounds and two assists.

It’s been an undoubtedly strong start for the class of 2022, who has continued to help their teams in plenty of key areas.

