NBA Rookies: Statistical Leaders Through November

With the November slate of games down, we have a better sample size to take a closer look into the 2022 NBA class.

Now a good chunk of games into the season, the NBA’s newest crop of rookies continue to leave their mark on the league.

Thus far, it’s been a fairly influential class as far as statistics go and we continue to get better looks into each of their respective games as the season wears on.

In the scoring department, Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin leads all rookies in total points with 403. The next closest is Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, with 340, though Banchero leads all in points per game at 22.7. Following Banchero in points per game at Mathurin with 19.2, Detroit’s Jaden Ivey with 16.2, Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. with 11.7 and Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams at 10.7.

Total rebounding is led by Detroit’s Jalen Duren with 142, who’s already beginning to make his name on the offensive glass, and Smith Jr. with 140, who hasn’t had the strongest start to the season but has made up for it by doing all the little things.

Ivey firmly leads the way with 81 total assists. Banchero and Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard trail with 54 and 48, respectively.

Jazz center Walker Kessler leads all rookies in both total blocks and blocks per game, posting a respectable 1.6 swats per contest through 21 games.

Only two rookies have nabbed more than 20 steals so far this season: Ivey and Houston’s Tari Eason.

It’s been a strong start for the 2022 NBA Draft class, who continue to carve out their respective roles in a blisteringly long NBA season.

