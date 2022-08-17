Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Schedule Release: Bennedict Mathurin Matches up with Shaedon Sharpe

One of the most anticipated matchups for the 2022-23 NBA season will take place on Dec. 4.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA released the entire schedule for the 2022-23 season. As such, we now have clarity on when some of the top rookies in this class will match up for the first time.

The top of this class is absolutely loaded with talent, and most of these rookies are on teams in which they will get the chance to make an immediate impact. Especially when these prospects go up against others in their class, the desire to play well will only rise.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the season will be between Bennedict Mathurin and Shaedon Sharpe. Both top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, these prospects have the potential to be core centerpieces of their respective rosters when they’re back to competing for a playoff spot.

The Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers will cross paths for the first time on Dec. 4 at Moda Center. All eyes will be on Mathurin and Sharpe as they look to prove they’re the best rookie on the floor and perhaps in the entire NBA.

The NBA is in great hands with the quality of young talent across the league, with a whole new class of rookies set to stage the stage this season.

All 30 teams will play in 82 games during the regular season while attempting to make the playoffs.

