Pelicans Yves Missi Showing Early Signs of Stardom
In a short rookie campaign filled with good performances, Pelicans center Yves Missi saw his very best on Monday night.
Despite another double-digit loss for New Orleans, who did at least get Dejounte Murray back from injury, Missi starred. He scored 23 points, trailing only CJ McCollum, adding 12 rebounds and one steal and block apiece.
Overall, Missi shot an elite 11-for-14 — the only mar on his game being his four turnovers.
Through 21 games in his debut season, Missi is now averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just under 25 minutes per game.
The pure stats aren’t out of this world, but there’s a few early signs of stardom in Missi’s game. He was one of the more raw prospects in the entire 2024 class, so his hot start could be indicative of a very bright future. There’s also a select few players in the entire league with Messi’s unnatural combination of length and hyper-athleticism.
On night’s like Monday — where Missi was skying for put-backs, thriving in the pick-and-roll and even hitting floaters — it’s easy to see a world where the former Baylor Bear could eventually become a force in the NBA.
With injuries to numerous players, including superstar Zion Williamson, the Pelicans haven't had much luck on the season. But there's a silver lining in Missi being one of the better rookies so far from the 2024 class.
