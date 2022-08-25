Official: Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren to Miss 2022-23 Season

One of the most promising rookies of the upcoming NBA season has suffered a major foot injury. The No. 2 overall pick in Chet Holmgren will officially miss the 2022-23 season with a a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

The 7-footer suffered this injury in a pro-am game over the weekend while attempting to defend LeBron James in transition. While it didn’t appear to be serious at the time, we now know the true impact.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now in a tough spot, entering the upcoming season without a player they expected to be one of the primary focal points of the roster.

Upon the team’s announcement of the injury, Thunder GM Sam Presti released a statement on the matter.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

While Holmgren misses the upcoming season, he’ll look to rehab for a strong showing and debut just over a year from now.

