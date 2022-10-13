Paolo Banchero Can Unlock Orlando Magic Hierarchy

Unless intentionally designed otherwise, the vast majority of NBA teams have an offensive hierarchy, led by one or two players who get to make the most decisions, with everyone else falling in line after them.

For rebuilding teams, identifying that hierarchy can be tricky, as young players aren't NBA tested before they hit the league. After they arrive, it's up to the coaching staff to determine if their production is more so a result of a poor roster, or there is merit in exploring that player's ability to feature as a leading man.

The Orlando Magic are no exception to this, especially now after selecting Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 draft. However, the specific profile of Banchero might actually help Orlando get their ducks in a row.

The 6-foot-10 forward is, as we know, a talented passer and a self-creator. He can not only make scoring plays off his own accord, he can also set others up for high-quality looks.

This feature opens up several doors.

For one, Banchero is going to share the floor with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr, and Cole Anthony. Yes, Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, and Mo Bamba are also there, but in terms of the aforementioned offensive hierarchy, the primary young core of this Magic team are the above four.

This isn't to say Suggs can't squeeze his way into that first group, but after a horrid rookie season, and a frightening injury, let's give him some time before we put those expectations on him.

Banchero's playmaking allow for certain players to lean into their primary skills. Anthony especially is more so a scorer than a traditional lead guard, and with Banchero out there being fully willing to give up the rock, Anthony should have all the freedom he needs to put big point totals.

Wagner, too, should get plenty of scoring opportunities. While he's arguably a more talented overall offensive player than Anthony, he doesn't necessarily require the same volume of shots as he's more efficient, and often willing to move the ball to find a better shot for a teammate, if one is available.

Finally, Carter Jr is an opportunistic scorer, who like Banchero loves to pass and get teammates involved. Carter Jr has grown more aggressive in his shot-taking over the course of his career, but he's more than capable of settling into a lesser, but more efficient, role where he catches lobs, plays the dunker spot, or spots up from behind the 3-point line.

Banchero's presence in this hierarchy is, due to his flexibility, thus very fluid. He'll give others a chance to establish themselves offensively, while picking and choosing his own spots carefully, theoretically allowing the primary core to play to their respective strengths.

As time progresses, and as Banchero's skills sharpen, things can obviously change. Hell, they probably should. It's only natural for players to eventually grow into bigger roles, and given that Banchero is considered a franchise player, it'd be disappointing if he didn't.

That said, Banchero - the current favorite to win Rookie Of the Year - can grow without forcing everyone else to move their spot on the totem pole. For the former Duke forward, it'll never come down to averaging a certain amount or shots every game. For him, as we saw in college, it comes down to making the right play. He'll find extra scoring opportunities within the flow of the existing offense, and while leaning into the skills of his teammates.

It also helps that he's playing with a group of players all willing to, and capable of, moving the ball. In that foursome, there isn't a single player who hogs the ball, and plays outside the flow of the offense.

But, it's fair to say Orlando has needed structure. Last season you weren't always sure if the right players were taking the right shots.

While that obviously won't change from day one, the presence of Banchero goes a long way in rectifying that, and setting up system that should work to the benefit of everyone.

