Phoenix Suns Rookie Flashes Potential, Fixing Issues in Preseason
The NBA Preseason is in full swing and as the regular season draws near predictions and previews are rolling out - questions are also being answered.
This is a star driven league and the Phoenix Suns have a three headed monster in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal - with two of the three being undebateable stars and big game players. The addition of Tyus Jones this offseason also pushed them in the right direction as well as a coaching change getting championship pedigree on the sidelines.
Still, questions remain around the Suns depth which is where they lag behind other Western Conference contenders like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.
However, the Suns made two key additions in the 2024 NBA Draft that they are really excited about grabbing Virginia swing man Ryan Dunn with the No. 28 overall pick and Oso Ighodaro with the No. 40 pick.
Both of their first year players are impressing in exhibition play with Dunn breaking out for 20 points, four assists, four rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals while shooting a jaw-dropping 6-for-11 from distance which was his biggest knock entering the season.
The rookie did that against Denver regulars with superstar Nikola Jokic and company playing around 30 minutes in this contest to match the swingman's 30.
If Dunn can preform like that in the regular season he goes a long way to curing the depth woes in the dessert.
