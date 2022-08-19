Skip to main content
Report: Bronny James Receives Offer From Memphis

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers have reportedly offered Bronny James.
It's no surprise that Bronny James, son of LeBron James, is gaining a ton of attention from the top colleges across the country. Entering his senior season of high school, James ranked by ESPN as the No. 39 player in the country. A 6-foot-4 guard, he's extremely athletic and makes an impact on both ends of the floor.

On Friday morning, it was reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports that James has received an offer from Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

Memphis isn't the first school to show interest in James, as he's already been linked to to Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon among others. 

At this point, James has not made a decision on where he will attend school. Additionally, there's still a chance the new CBA next summer allows players to skip college altogether and join the NBA immediately. Even then, James wouldn't be eligible until the 2024 NBA Draft.

Interestingly enough, this would be around the time LeBron's contract would be nearing an end with the Los Angeles Lakers, even following the recent extension he signed. 

Could LeBron end up joining Bronny on the same team for his rookie year?

Over the past week, James has been making highlight plays that show just how electric he could be one day at the NBA level. 

Earlier this summer, he had a spectacular showing at the Nike Peach Jam, where the 17-year-old produced 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in front of hundreds of college and NBA representatives. This included Hardaway, who is personally handling Memphis' recruiting efforts with James.

James gets a ton of attention due to his last name, but the four-star recruit is legitimately one of the more promising players in the country. Who will be the next school to extend him an offer?

