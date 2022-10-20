Skip to main content

Rookie Roundup: NBA’s Newest Crop Dazzle in Debut Nights

On the debut night for most NBA rookies, several stood out, some even above firmly established players.

Rookies just keep getting better and better.

On the debut night for most of the NBA’s newest crop of players Wednesday, several stood out, some even above firmly established players.

It’s been a trend for the modern NBA, which continues to see influx after influx of premier talent, even as early as players first season in the league. Not only that, but longevity is as good as its ever been as well, leaving potentially the best product the NBA has ever had on-court.

Top overall selection Paolo Banchero led the field on Wednesday, scoring a blistering 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two block in a four-point loss.

Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham
Banchero looked head and shoulder ahead of nearly every other player on a court that included Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner and several other premier players. For now, he’ll likely stay the favorite for Rookie of the Year.

In the same game, Pistons rookies wowed as well. Fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey scored a decisive 19 points and dished four assists, and 13th overall pick Jalen Duren dwarfed even veterans, posting 14 points, ten rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes off the bench.

In less rookie-laden games, Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17, albeit on a less-than-efficient shooting night, and Shaedon Sharpe shot three-for-three from deep to finish with 12 points.

Bennedict Mathurin, selected sixth overall by Indiana, continued to play with a chip on his shoulder, igniting for 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

With some shaky debuts out of the way, rookies will continue to try and impact their respective teams throughout the week. Banchero is back in action against the Hawks and Mathurin looks to the Spurs on Friday. 

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
