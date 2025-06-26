San Antonio Spurs Draft Carter Bryant with No. 14 Pick
Should the San Antonio Spurs have only left with Dylan Harper at Wednesday’s draft, it would’ve been considered a success.
Luckily for one of the fastest-blossoming franchises in the league, they had another lottery pick in their back pocket via Atlanta. With the No. 14 pick, they took a chance on Carter Bryant.
An Arizona forward, Byrant wasn't flashy statistically, but projects to be one of the best three-and-D players in the class at 6-foot-9. Near-perfect for San Antonio given their guard rotation.
The Spurs have been one of the best drafting teams in recent years, grabbing soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 overall in 2023, as well as do-it-all wing Stephon Castle just last year.
Now, San Antonio has two extra lottery picks to add to what’s already likely the best young core in the NBA, led by back-to-back Rookie of the Years in Wembanyama and Castle. Additionally, the Spurs added De’Aaron Fox at last year’s trade deadline, grabbing win-now potential in the process.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI on San Antonio’s newest player: When in a half-court setting, Bryant is comfortable handling the ball which makes him an ideal wing. He’s a diverse scorer at his size who can rise up and knock down shots over defenders as an oversized shooter. He still needs to improve as a movement shooter, but in spot-up situations he’s reliable from beyond the arc. When he looks to put the ball on the floor and get to the midrange or rim, Bryant has a good understanding of how to manipulate his defender.
They should be set to compete in a fairly wide open West — save for the NBA champion Thunder, who stand in everyone's way — with a combination of youth and proven talent, including the Spurs latest pick.
San Antonio is likely to roll out both lottery picks at 2025 Summer League in Las Vegas, which tips off on July 10.